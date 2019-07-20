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100 Ways White People Can Stop Being Racist
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231 views • July 20, 2019
A vice article claims white people need to follow a list of at least 100 things to make life easier for "people of color". Will Johnson joins Owen to expose the insanity of leftists that claim all white people are racist.
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