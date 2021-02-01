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Zachary drinking out of an open cup at school for the 1st time
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30 views • February 01, 2021
Zachary had drank out of a bottle and sippy cups for much longer than most children because of his severe developmental delays due to all of the vaccine injury. His teachers sent me a video of him drinking from an open cup at school.
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