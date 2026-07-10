The Covid vaccine - mRNA vaccines - alters your genes, says Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The Covid vaccine (mRNA vaccines) alters your genes, fueling turbo cancers, mitochondrial dysfunction, immune collapse, and genomic instability, says Nicolas Hulscher, MPH.

---------

"The mRNA shots are gene-altering technologies."

"We have published... 3 peer-reviewed papers indicating that the mRNA shots are gene-altering technologies."

"Not only do they disrupt and change the gene expressions... it disrupts thousands of critical genes, including tumor suppressor genes, P53 and BRCA."

"Those [genes] are literally turned off, particularly in those who have been injured by these shots. We've demonstrated that."

"We've also demonstrated the first instance of genomic integration of mRNA vaccine genetic material in a stage 4 bladder cancer patient."

"She received three (3) mRNA boosters."

"And lastly, we published a paper in the [Journal of] American Physicians and Surgeons... where we also found that these shots disrupt the fundamental transcriptomic programming of the cells in human beings."

[The transcriptomic profile reveals which genes are actively turned on or off at a given time.]

"The mRNA shots are gene-altering technologies."

__

Nicolas posted this video on X on July 9, 2026 here:

https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/2075227522799636950

His tweet reads:

"We published THREE peer-reviewed papers showing that COVID mRNA shots are GENE-ALTERING technologies.

"They fundamentally REPROGRAM human gene expression and disrupt THOUSANDS of genes — fueling turbo cancers, mitochondrial dysfunction, immune collapse, and genomic instability."

-------------

Mirrored - Fat News

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!