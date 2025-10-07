This Old Clip of Paul Newman Proves He Was Right About Israel Controlling America & The UN!

Paul Newman warned us decades ago about how America treats Israel differently from every other nation. He pointed out the hypocrisy — when other countries commit certain acts, the outrage is loud and swift, but when Israel does the same thing, there are no consequences. No sanctions. No accountability. Just silence.

That warning still matters today. The truth is hard to ignore. Israel has managed to gain so much influence over the United States that it gets away with actions that would destroy any other nation’s reputation. Gaza is the clearest example. Entire families are displaced, children are dying, neighborhoods are being erased, yet the world looks away. Meanwhile, America continues to send billions in aid and military support.

We’ve been told for years that anyone who talks about this is a conspiracy theorist. But time has proven otherwise. People like Paul Newman saw it long before we did. What once sounded like wild claims now looks like reality. Israel sets the terms, and America follows.

This isn’t about hate. It’s about holding power accountable. It’s about asking why one nation gets special treatment while others are punished instantly for far less. Newman tried to warn us. We didn’t listen. Maybe now we should.

