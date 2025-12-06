LUNC Makes A MASSIVE Move ⚡Is The Bottom Really In? ⚠️

🔍 LUNC (Luna Classic) has gone on an impressive run over the past few days, with the price gaining more than 100% at one point. But the real question is: Can the old Terra Luna coin—once considered nearly worthless—ever regain the trust of the public? Or is it more likely that it will never fully recover?





In this video, I break down several compelling correlations I’ve found within the moon cycles, which often have surprising relationships with crypto markets. And since this is Luna, after all, these cycles may offer insight into where the potential bottom could be forming. Even more interesting, these findings line up with the current technical analysis and Elliott Wave structure.





If you’re following the LUNC pump, tracking potential reversal zones, or looking for deeper analysis on whether Luna Classic can make a true comeback, this is a breakdown you won’t want to miss.





📊 Topics Covered:

- LUNC (Luna Classic) recent price surge and 100%+ run

- Whether Terra Luna can regain public trust

- Long-term recovery potential vs. permanent loss of confidence

- Moon cycles and their correlation with crypto market behavior

- Identifying potential bottom zones using lunar cycles

- Technical Analysis alignment with lunar data

- Elliott Wave structure and potential reversal points





