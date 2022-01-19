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The Event (Wisdom Circle + Raw Deal) - 19 January 22 - Guests: Daryl Wayne + John Percent
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90 views • January 19, 2022
Russ Winter took ill with the flu and had to bow out last minute. Daryl Wayne and John Percent filled in masterfully as the blockbuster news of Boris Johnson lifting all scamdemic sanctions in Great Britain dominated the conversation. Hour 2 brought vital insights from Paul from Commifornia, Mitchell Bupp and Bill Grant the dreamer.
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