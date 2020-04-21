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An interview with Bayer whistleblower + investigative journalist Maryam Henein
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20 views • April 21, 2020
A survivor after overcoming numerous health challenges, Maryam segued into the world of alternative medicine and encourages others to be their own health advocate by founding HoneyColony, an e-commerce platform and digital publication for all things health and wellness and directed the award-winning documentary film, Vanishing of the Bees (narrated by Ellen Page) in 2009 and blew the whistle on pharma giant Bayer. She leverages her extensive knowledge into investigative journalism, appearing on segments with RT International as well as providing private, one-on-one health consultations in the Los Angeles area.
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