The American P 8 33 33 Good Ole USofA

Purely my observationYou think of Australia as the "Lucky Country" right? We are experiencing tyranny straight from the top shelf. Five Eyes. Brisbane. Qld Australia and our state is light on atm because our pieces swindled the 2032 Olympic Games 7/21/21 the day Rand Paul stuck it to Faucci.They hate the woketh in their midst and went as far as cancelling all heavy rail south of Brisbane Central Station Gold Coast, Ipswich, and Cleveland lines for this week-end. Maintenance, right? (go figure), that my friends is many miles, however the crowds turned up, we will turn up again and we will turn up for you too. Peace be with you all.Don't go and get drowned by sheep, THEY my friends are in the twilight zone and many to far gone. Believe in yourself.Kind regards.