CCP Is Working on Nipah Virus With 60%–80% Lethality at Wuhan Institute of Virology

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https://gnews.org/post/p187v77f2
08/11/2022 Bill Gertz: The CCP is working on the Nipah virus that has a 60%-80% lethality at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. It would be 10 times worse than the black plague