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Satanic Elite Push Atrocity Porn: Hospital False Flag in Ukraine
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343 views • March 11, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
On Thursday, Stew Peters ended his show by delivering a debilitating blow against the bloodthirsty propagandists who have done everything in their power to deceive and infuriate the public with atrocity porn out of Mariupol, Ukraine. Did the Russians strike a hospital treating pregnant women, or was it already evacuated and occupied by the Nazi SS inspired Azov battalion? Don't miss this epic explosion of legacy media deception.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vx1qu1-satanic-elite-push-atrocity-porn-hospital-false-flag-in-ukraine.html
On Thursday, Stew Peters ended his show by delivering a debilitating blow against the bloodthirsty propagandists who have done everything in their power to deceive and infuriate the public with atrocity porn out of Mariupol, Ukraine. Did the Russians strike a hospital treating pregnant women, or was it already evacuated and occupied by the Nazi SS inspired Azov battalion? Don't miss this epic explosion of legacy media deception.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vx1qu1-satanic-elite-push-atrocity-porn-hospital-false-flag-in-ukraine.html
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