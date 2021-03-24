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Double Mutant' Covid Variant Identified: Spiking-Surging in India-Europe, Southern Border Collapse, Infected Illegals Transported Everywhere, Earth Changes, and More 03.24.2021
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635 views • March 24, 2021
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Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
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for BrandNewTube 12.08.2020 https://youtu.be/819_NmPqQVY
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@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com.
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https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-56507988
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-56330595
--
Border: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/our-defenses-are-down-border-agent-gives-insider-account-over-crowded-facilities
Related: https://www.breitbart.com/immigration/2021/03/23/axios-dhs-releasing-87-percent-of-migrant-families-into-u-s/
--
Links:
https://strangesounds.substack.com/p/the-blast-that-shook-the-ionosphere
--
https://strangesounds.org/2021/03/geoengineering-danger-experts-have-increasingly-warned-against-manipulating-earths-natural-systems-but-politicians-dont-care.html
--
https://strangesounds.org/2021/03/lake-michigan-deep-water-is-warming.html
--
https://strangesounds.org/2021/03/australia-millions-of-spiders-invade-homes-gardens-and-crops.html
--
https://www.brighteon.com/a788c51e-16b9-457a-afa1-a30b0ce36ed2
--
Ron Tyler: https://youtu.be/4_D3MwI_8fY, Adapt 2030: https://youtu.be/eecUWqUCT7Q
--
Mike Adam’s: https://www.brighteon.com/8bb710b7-07c3-430a-bcd6-42ff317fdc60
--
https://dontspeaknews.com/2021/03/23/full-ufo-disclosure-from-all-us-government-agencies-is-due-june-1st-2021/
--
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/03/24/the-most-stunning-evidence-yet-that-the-white-house-is-preparing-for-kamalas-takeover-n1434593
--
https://beforeitsnews.com/opinion-conservative/2021/03/another-mass-shooting-just-as-congress-pushes-assault-weapon-ban-coincidence-or-something-more-must-video-3571922.html
--
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-22-other-china-virus-deadly-chinese-pig-circovirus-rotavirus-vaccine.html
--
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-22-bill-gates-windows10-secretly-listens-records-keystrokes.html
--
https://www.techbout.com/disable-windows-10-keylogger-10148/
--
https://mobile.twitter.com/mistercommodity/status/1373506957252911106
--
COVID-19 Reference Cards: https://www.covidtruths.co.uk/2021/03/covid-19-reference-cards/
--
Pfizer Corruption: https://www.covidtruths.co.uk/2021/03/bowling-for-pfizer-whos-behind-the-biontech-vaccine/
--
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/03/no_author/how-to-survive-covid-19-when-your-rna-vaccine-fails-or-backfires/
--
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/astrazeneca-caught-lying-about-covid-vaccine-trials/
--
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/travel/five-things-know-about-vaccine-passports-180977322/
--
https://apnews.com/article/paris-emmanuel-macron-coronavirus-pandemic-france-6485a3052201452d92aef88031383a44
--
https://apnews.com/article/belgium-coronavirus-pandemic-3b35594fb321a5fa01226ce65b4d1590
--
https://apnews.com/article/world-news-pandemics-europe-romania-poland-67132169f6f216ec97b67e87b63015a9
--
https://apnews.com/article/eu-stricter-export-control-covid-19-vaccines-20d8d9b5c358b67b3ea5d3565c5e9e2d
--
https://dontspeaknews.com/2021/03/23/cv-19-vaccines-can-re-programme-dna-which-can-then-remotely-control-the-human-mind-and-body/
--
SPECIAL FORCES: Advice: https://youtu.be/evir_-lj9fI
--
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/03/the-experimental-vax-all-kinds-of-aliens-and-spaceships-the-depopulation-agenda-the-future-of-mankind-must-see-video-with-marz-theron-on-the-latest-news-with-humour-3745843.html
--
General McInerney Disturbing Intel: https://rumble.com/vexi67-general-mcinerney-disturbing-intel-3-22-21.html
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Candida: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
--
for BrandNewTube 12.08.2020 https://youtu.be/819_NmPqQVY
--
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com.
--
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-56507988
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-56330595
--
Border: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/our-defenses-are-down-border-agent-gives-insider-account-over-crowded-facilities
Related: https://www.breitbart.com/immigration/2021/03/23/axios-dhs-releasing-87-percent-of-migrant-families-into-u-s/
--
Links:
https://strangesounds.substack.com/p/the-blast-that-shook-the-ionosphere
--
https://strangesounds.org/2021/03/geoengineering-danger-experts-have-increasingly-warned-against-manipulating-earths-natural-systems-but-politicians-dont-care.html
--
https://strangesounds.org/2021/03/lake-michigan-deep-water-is-warming.html
--
https://strangesounds.org/2021/03/australia-millions-of-spiders-invade-homes-gardens-and-crops.html
--
https://www.brighteon.com/a788c51e-16b9-457a-afa1-a30b0ce36ed2
--
Ron Tyler: https://youtu.be/4_D3MwI_8fY, Adapt 2030: https://youtu.be/eecUWqUCT7Q
--
Mike Adam’s: https://www.brighteon.com/8bb710b7-07c3-430a-bcd6-42ff317fdc60
--
https://dontspeaknews.com/2021/03/23/full-ufo-disclosure-from-all-us-government-agencies-is-due-june-1st-2021/
--
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/03/24/the-most-stunning-evidence-yet-that-the-white-house-is-preparing-for-kamalas-takeover-n1434593
--
https://beforeitsnews.com/opinion-conservative/2021/03/another-mass-shooting-just-as-congress-pushes-assault-weapon-ban-coincidence-or-something-more-must-video-3571922.html
--
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-22-other-china-virus-deadly-chinese-pig-circovirus-rotavirus-vaccine.html
--
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-22-bill-gates-windows10-secretly-listens-records-keystrokes.html
--
https://www.techbout.com/disable-windows-10-keylogger-10148/
--
https://mobile.twitter.com/mistercommodity/status/1373506957252911106
--
COVID-19 Reference Cards: https://www.covidtruths.co.uk/2021/03/covid-19-reference-cards/
--
Pfizer Corruption: https://www.covidtruths.co.uk/2021/03/bowling-for-pfizer-whos-behind-the-biontech-vaccine/
--
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/03/no_author/how-to-survive-covid-19-when-your-rna-vaccine-fails-or-backfires/
--
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/astrazeneca-caught-lying-about-covid-vaccine-trials/
--
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/travel/five-things-know-about-vaccine-passports-180977322/
--
https://apnews.com/article/paris-emmanuel-macron-coronavirus-pandemic-france-6485a3052201452d92aef88031383a44
--
https://apnews.com/article/belgium-coronavirus-pandemic-3b35594fb321a5fa01226ce65b4d1590
--
https://apnews.com/article/world-news-pandemics-europe-romania-poland-67132169f6f216ec97b67e87b63015a9
--
https://apnews.com/article/eu-stricter-export-control-covid-19-vaccines-20d8d9b5c358b67b3ea5d3565c5e9e2d
--
https://dontspeaknews.com/2021/03/23/cv-19-vaccines-can-re-programme-dna-which-can-then-remotely-control-the-human-mind-and-body/
--
SPECIAL FORCES: Advice: https://youtu.be/evir_-lj9fI
--
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/03/the-experimental-vax-all-kinds-of-aliens-and-spaceships-the-depopulation-agenda-the-future-of-mankind-must-see-video-with-marz-theron-on-the-latest-news-with-humour-3745843.html
--
General McInerney Disturbing Intel: https://rumble.com/vexi67-general-mcinerney-disturbing-intel-3-22-21.html
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Candida: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
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