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Hope Will Turn to Prayer for Lower Energy Prices
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65 views • October 08, 2021
Adapt 2030 - Premiered on 6 Oct 2021
Energy prices are the newest piece of the reset Jenga game to be pulled from the global economy. Chinese factories across the country close, leaving gapping holes in repair parts for our transport fleet here in the US. We are about to hit energy hyperinflation entering a brutally cold winter for northern hemisphere 2021-2022.
Energy prices are the newest piece of the reset Jenga game to be pulled from the global economy. Chinese factories across the country close, leaving gapping holes in repair parts for our transport fleet here in the US. We are about to hit energy hyperinflation entering a brutally cold winter for northern hemisphere 2021-2022.
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