© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ezekiel 3:8-21 COMMISSIONED
Follow
0
Share
Report
42 views • December 05, 2021
Ezekiel 3:8-21 COMMISSIONED - God Calls People To Consistently Proclaim His Truth.
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-large-print-winter-2022-M00100480
MEMORY VERSE: EZEKIEL 3:4
KEY DOCTRINE
Evangelism and Missions - The Lord Jesus Christ has commanded the preaching of the gospel to all nations. (See Matt. 24:14.)
FIRST THOUGHTS
Our legal system places a premium on the truth. When witnesses come forward to testify in court, they are asked: “Do you solemnly swear to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, so help you God?” Only after witnesses reply in the affirmative do they take a seat in the witness stand. Perjury—lying while under oath—is a serious offense.
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-large-print-winter-2022-M00100480
MEMORY VERSE: EZEKIEL 3:4
KEY DOCTRINE
Evangelism and Missions - The Lord Jesus Christ has commanded the preaching of the gospel to all nations. (See Matt. 24:14.)
FIRST THOUGHTS
Our legal system places a premium on the truth. When witnesses come forward to testify in court, they are asked: “Do you solemnly swear to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, so help you God?” Only after witnesses reply in the affirmative do they take a seat in the witness stand. Perjury—lying while under oath—is a serious offense.
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.