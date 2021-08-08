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TASA - Aug 03, 2021 - 2) The Last Man Standing Rule Saved Californian - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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20 views • August 08, 2021
Q: What is the last man standing rule? The goal was to completely to depopulate California and every State, hence no one left on the Land and Soil jurisdiction, then they come in and identity us as unknown people. But if we have at least 2 people gathered who are claiming birth rights and political status, you can invoke the last man standing rule, and you can witnesses if someone there. The last man standing rule is contract based concept. The last Men standing in California were 2 elderly Men in 1988, they knew what is going on, then they demonstrated they were born in California and have no affiliation in the U.S or U.S.A Inc, therefore, the claim that Californian is vacated was defeated only by 2 Men. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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