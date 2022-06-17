A Green Corridor was Opened for Civilians to Leave the Industrial Zone at the Azot Plant near Severodonetsk, but the Ukrainian Side Disrupted the Evacuation. 061622

Fighting in Severodonetsk does not subside. The Russian military and the People's Militia of the LPR blocked Ukrainian militants on the territory of the Azot chemical plant.

◾️A green corridor was opened for civilians to leave the industrial zone, but the Ukrainian side disrupted the evacuation.

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The new "Azovstal" for the Ukrainian military — what is the Azot plant in Severodonetsk.

Why the APU is hiding at the plant, why they are holding civilians and what "Nitrogen" is — in our material.

Azot was built in the USSR in 1951, and large underground workshops and bunkers were equipped on its territory.

Before the operation, the plant produced nitrogen fertilizers and other products from dangerous chemicals, which can now be blown up by nationalists.

Up to 1,200 civilians and Azot workers, who are being held by the Ukrainian military, can stay in the shelters of the plant.

On June 15, militants disrupted the evacuation of civilians along the corridor opened by Russia. The APU is being covered by civilians as a "human shield".

According to the LPR NM, the Allied armies have already entered the Azot industrial zone. However, it is not planned to take the plant by storm.