Attorney Ana Garner on Building a New Parallel Judicial System

(Feb 12, 2022) German Lawyers Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer interview Ana Garner about how to go about creating a new parallel judicial system based on private membership associations, natural law, and Biblical principles, while our current corrupted and broken judicial system continues to collapse.





Note: Ana mentions Bible verses "1 Corinthians 5:1-4", but she meant to say "1 Corinthians 6:1-4": https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1+Corinthians+6%3A1-4&version=AMPC



From ‘Session 91’ of the Corona Investigative Committee: https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/session-91-en:3



