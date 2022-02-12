Attorney Ana Garner on Building a New Parallel Judicial System

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(Feb 12, 2022) German Lawyers Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer interview Ana Garner about how to go about creating a new parallel judicial system based on private membership associations, natural law, and Biblical principles, while our current corrupted and broken judicial system continues to collapse.
Note: Ana mentions Bible verses "1 Corinthians 5:1-4", but she meant to say "1 Corinthians 6:1-4": https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1+Corinthians+6%3A1-4&version=AMPC
From ‘Session 91’ of the Corona Investigative Committee: https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/session-91-en:3