'Hold AVDIIVKA at Any COST': NATO Special Forces Were Thrown To The Aid Of The Ukrainian Army

At the moment, there is terrible weather in the Avdiivka direction. A strong frosty wind mixed with wet snow has almost completely reduced the intensity of hostilities in this direction of the front. All this played into the hands of the Armed Forces of Ukraine......... *****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.