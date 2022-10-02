Create New Account
#111-Jamal Johnson; Having Sex Outside of Marriage Is Bad for Society
VisionRoot
Published 2 months ago

Having sex outside of marriage leads to higher rates of divorce.
Higher rates of divorce lead to more single parents.
More single parents mean more poverty and worse outcomes for children.

Keywords
familydivorcepre-marital sexsex outside of marriagechild welfareabstinence education

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
