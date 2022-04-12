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4/10/2022 Miles Guo: The Japanese government and the leaders of some European countries appreciated the New Federal State of China for rescuing refugees on the front line of the Russian-Ukrainian war; many dignitaries from different countries have secretly contacted Mr. Guo about the recognition of the NFSC as a legitimate state