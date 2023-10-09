Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3181a - Energy Is The Key, Once Unleashed It Will Change Everything In The Economy
channel image
GalacticStorm
2150 Subscribers
Shop now
127 views
Published 20 hours ago

X22 REPORT Financial  News Oct 8, 2023Ep. 3181a - Energy Is The Key, Once Unleashed It Will Change Everything In The Economy


Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

http://x22gold.com or call 877-646-5347

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)

Climate expert blows the whistle on the climate hoax, it is all made up. The Green New Deal will bankrupt the US, this is what the [WEF]/[CB] wants in the end, the country destroyed. Trump is going to unleash energy that will unleash a new powerful economy, which will destroy the [CB].


All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket