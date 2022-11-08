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Bill Gates and Dr. Fauci fund NEW COVID 80% KILLER VIRUS at Boston University
Government colludes with social media companies like Google, Meta and Facebook to control the truth. They think they OWN the science. WHAT!! George Orwell’s book, 1984, was totally correct..
https://rumble.com/v1s1m5i-bill-gates-and-dr.-fauci-fund-new-covid-80-killer-virus-at-boston-universit.html
MUST SEE VIDEOS:
LINKS TO INSTANTLY SHOW PEOPLE THE DANGERS OF VACCINES
DR. RYAN COLE & DR. RICHARD URSO TESTIFY BEFORE TENNESSEE HOUSE HEALTH SUBCOMMITTEE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GvdTIhQMYaD6/
https://www.brighteon.com/a02b1413-704d-4131-829f-1e8f2c1af2e2 - eternal life inside a computer AI!!!!