Bill Gates and Dr. Fauci Fund NEW COVID 80% KILLER VIRUS at Boston University
133 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 21 days ago |
Government colludes with social media companies like Google, Meta and Facebook to control the truth. They think they OWN the science. WHAT!! George Orwell’s book, 1984, was totally correct..

https://rumble.com/v1s1m5i-bill-gates-and-dr.-fauci-fund-new-covid-80-killer-virus-at-boston-universit.html

MUST SEE VIDEOS:

LINKS TO INSTANTLY SHOW PEOPLE THE DANGERS OF VACCINES
DR. RYAN COLE & DR. RICHARD URSO TESTIFY BEFORE TENNESSEE HOUSE HEALTH SUBCOMMITTEE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GvdTIhQMYaD6/

https://www.brighteon.com/a02b1413-704d-4131-829f-1e8f2c1af2e2 - eternal life inside a computer AI!!!!

Keywords
vaccinespandemicmandatesbill gatesfaucicorona viruscovidplandemic

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
