Protecting one's access to Work, Shopping, Travel, Learning & Living requires Vaccine Exemptions - one State at a time-MaryJo Perry - Mississippi Parents for Vaccine Rights

While 50% of Americans don't want to participate as guinea pigs in the Covid vaccine experiments, mothers in all 50 states for years have had to become activists to defend long-established childhood exemptions from vaccines required to attend government schools. Ms. Perry lost that right in Mississippi, one of four states where education is forbidden for kids whose parents are unconvinced over the safety or efficacy of the vaccine option in health care.



And it's not like vaccine hesitancy is a new phenomenon created by the public's wise skepticism over the bald corruption of our pharma-captured heath regulators at the CDC. Indeed, ABC reported years ago that one-third of parents already refused to follow that agency's recommendation for their kids to accept 72 injections for over a DOZEN diseases, between birth and college.



Why is the vaccine program collapsing? How counterproductive has the mainstream's propaganda proven, especially when combined with the media's and Big Tech's bald persecution, denigration, or silencing of the thousands of doctors and scientists calling out the corruption in the health cartel?