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VACCINE STRIKE FORCE - Rural Invasion Plan - PERMANENT LOCKDOWN COMING TO YOU! Mike Adams explains!
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1169 views • July 12, 2021
It's frightening what's going on now, sadly it seems the NWO is in the death throes! Get your personal security cameras working, use whatever cameras you have to record any of these situations. Resit using your guns for now, unless you are in dire peril! This is TRESPASS! Put up NO TRESPASS notices!
If you subscribe to TELEGRAM please feel free to join my channel "WORLDWIDE CURRENT ISSUES" Thank you! I do my own research, but rely on experts for medical knowledge, as that is not my field of expertise!
If you subscribe to TELEGRAM please feel free to join my channel "WORLDWIDE CURRENT ISSUES" Thank you! I do my own research, but rely on experts for medical knowledge, as that is not my field of expertise!
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