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8/18/2021 -- New M7.2 (M6.9) Earthquake! SEVEN different M7.0 to M8.1 events in past 2 weeks
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871 views • August 18, 2021
Things have gone into full seismic overdrive with another M7.2 earthquake striking the Pacific, this time in Vanuatu W. Pacific.
This now makes Alaska twice (M8.1 + M7.0) , Philippines (M7.2), Haiti (M7.2), South Sandwich Islands (M8.1 + M7.0), and Vanuatu (M7.2 downgraded to M6.9)........... all in just two weeks time.
Simply put, almost 3/4 of the planet has moved on a M7.0+ basis in the past two weeks.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
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Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
This now makes Alaska twice (M8.1 + M7.0) , Philippines (M7.2), Haiti (M7.2), South Sandwich Islands (M8.1 + M7.0), and Vanuatu (M7.2 downgraded to M6.9)........... all in just two weeks time.
Simply put, almost 3/4 of the planet has moved on a M7.0+ basis in the past two weeks.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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