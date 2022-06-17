Riccardo Bosi - Australia What Do We Do Now

Maria Zeee.





Riccardo Bosi joins us to discuss the state Australia is in now with a predominantly left-wing government being in power following fraudulent elections, and what people should do moving forward.





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