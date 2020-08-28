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Scrubbed from Internet: History of Gates Foundation Sterilizing 100,000's of Young Girls in India with HPV Vaccine
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186 views • August 28, 2020
In this explosive interview independent journalist Ben Swann interviews filmmaker Mikki Willis, who just recently released Plandemic 2.

Mikki Willis, in his research for producing Plandemic, looked into the scandal in years past that occurred in India with the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation, and other groups that they funded, in developing and testing the HPV vaccine, which resulted in up to a half million young girls in India becoming sterile.

Mr. Willis reveals that he began investigating this issue about 10 years ago, just prior to the birth of his first child, to better understand the history of vaccines.

He was shocked to find out that many of the videos documenting this scandal in India had been scrubbed from the Internet, forcing him to go directly to sources in India to interview about what actually happened.

After the Gardasil HPV scandal, according to Mr. Willis, India kicked Bill Gates and all of the organizations tied to him for vaccine research and development out of India.

But today, they are apparently back in India testing COVID vaccines on unsuspecting poor people.

Italian Member Of Parliament Demands Arrest Of Bill Gates As A “Vaccine Criminal” For Pursuing Crimes Against Humanity.

Full Report and further links at https://humansarefree.com/2020/08/scrubbed-from-internet-history-of-gates-foundation-sterilizing-hundreds-of-thousands-of-young-girls-in-india-with-hpv-vaccine.html

Related Info:
Bill Gates Donated $250 Million to Mainstream Media in the First 6 Months of 2020 Alone:
https://humansarefree.com/2020/08/bill-gates-donated-250-million-to-mainstream-media.html
Keywords
bill gatesben swannhpv vaccinegates foundationmikki willis
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