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How to Break Free From Social Network Censorship Today with Pocketnet
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100 views • January 13, 2021
PocketNet is a Decentralized, Open Source publishing platform and social network based on blockchain. No centralized entity exists that can disenfranchise creators by reducing their share of pay after they achieve success. Each creator earns an amount of Pocketcoin commission proportional to the success of their contributions to the platform.
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