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YOU'RE CHOSEN! START ACTING LIKE IT!
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102 views • February 03, 2022
Let’s be honest; my clients sign up for my programs for the activations, transmission and a$$ kicking! They know that as soon as they step into my containers, magic happens, the shifts begin and the transformations start to unfold. If you’d like a sneak peek at what it’s like to work with me, press play now and listen in as I drop some truth bombs.
Let me tell you something: LEADERSHIP HAS NEVER BEEN PERFECT.
Leaders of the past saw that their mission and vision were much greater than themselves and it was their conviction and strong self-belief that paved the way. They understood that the cost of not SHARING or FIGHTING for the greater good was catastrophic.
THIS is the exact energy I am bringing into Wealth Warrior, my 3 month business hypermind. I’m looking to empower the next round of female leaders. So, if you are looking to catapult your business in 2022, Wealth Warrior is where you need to be. There is literally nothing else like this program out there right now.
32 powerhouse ladies have already committed to Wealth Warrior. Because they believed so boldly in themselves and their purpose work, they knew this program was the next right step in the evolution of their business.
I AM THEIR ACTIVATOR, I am here merely to amplify their work, deconstruct whatever is necessary for them to TAP IN THEIR GODHEAD and live their lives UNAPOLOGETICALLY!
YOU ARE CHOSEN, START ACTING LIKE IT.
If Wealth Warrior is calling you, send me an email at [email protected] and let’s discuss the details!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Let me tell you something: LEADERSHIP HAS NEVER BEEN PERFECT.
Leaders of the past saw that their mission and vision were much greater than themselves and it was their conviction and strong self-belief that paved the way. They understood that the cost of not SHARING or FIGHTING for the greater good was catastrophic.
THIS is the exact energy I am bringing into Wealth Warrior, my 3 month business hypermind. I’m looking to empower the next round of female leaders. So, if you are looking to catapult your business in 2022, Wealth Warrior is where you need to be. There is literally nothing else like this program out there right now.
32 powerhouse ladies have already committed to Wealth Warrior. Because they believed so boldly in themselves and their purpose work, they knew this program was the next right step in the evolution of their business.
I AM THEIR ACTIVATOR, I am here merely to amplify their work, deconstruct whatever is necessary for them to TAP IN THEIR GODHEAD and live their lives UNAPOLOGETICALLY!
YOU ARE CHOSEN, START ACTING LIKE IT.
If Wealth Warrior is calling you, send me an email at [email protected] and let’s discuss the details!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
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