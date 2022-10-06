UNLEASHING THE POWER OF GOD Bond Slave of Jesus Christ

As slaves in Egypt, the descendants of Abraham were not a nation, but a collection of twelve tribes. They worshiped the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob but there was no personal relationship. As a result, their faith in God was shallow and this made them spiritually weak.
The ten plagues laid upon the Egyptians and the parting the of the Red Sea did not instill faith in the children of Israel. They gave no thought to the promise given to Abraham of a future redeemer who would pay for the sins of mankind. They were only concerned with food, clothing and a comfortable life for their families.
God wanted to strip the people of their independence and force them to depend upon the Lord instead of themselves. They had been delivered from the bondage of Pharaoh but had become slaves of God in the process. The Lord’s plan was to clean up their idolatry and sin in order to bring them into the Promised Land and bless them.
God never looks for independent people; He is looking for people who want to become dependent upon Him. Are you a bond slave of Jesus Christ?
Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2014/RLJ-1471.pdf
RLJ-1471 -- NOVEMBER 23, 2014
UNLEASHING THE POWER OF GOD Part 3: Bond Slave of Jesus Christ
Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:
https://eaec.org/webcast.htm
