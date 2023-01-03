A Variant of Technocracy

As capitalism and socialism are extremely wasteful of resources, the successor movement is Technocracy. Its goal is to decouple money from supply and demand and to peg it to energy expenditure. This may actually be a throwback to the earlier way we understood money in the times of barter. And there's a certain logic to it. But at what price? To implement it would require an unprecedented amount of tracking and social control. And that needs to be factored into the true cost.





