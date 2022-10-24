Create New Account
Consultant Cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra: Covid Vaccine Should Never have been Rolled Out
https://gnews.org/articles/484550

Summary：10/19/2022 Dr. Aseem Malhotra: Israel data showed that there was a 25% absolute increase in heart attacks and cardiac arrest in people aged between 16 and 39, which was associated with a vaccine but not associated with COVID. Pfizer senior executives and Pfizer scientists may know the vaccine’s significant harm, it should never have been rolled out in the first place.

