Consultant Cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra: Covid Vaccine Should Never have been Rolled Out

Summary：10/19/2022 Dr. Aseem Malhotra: Israel data showed that there was a 25% absolute increase in heart attacks and cardiac arrest in people aged between 16 and 39, which was associated with a vaccine but not associated with COVID. Pfizer senior executives and Pfizer scientists may know the vaccine’s significant harm, it should never have been rolled out in the first place.



