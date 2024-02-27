Create New Account
Covid Vaccine Recovery
Cahlen
Published 14 hours ago

Here is the recovery protocol I would personally use if I was facing negative health effects as a result of taking the Covid Vaccine, PCR Tests or being heavily exposed to those who have.

https://cahlen.org/covid-vaccine-recovery

