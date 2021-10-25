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Anxious About Shortages? Grow Your Greens in 21-45 Days and RECLAIM YOUR NUTRITION
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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172 views • October 25, 2021
▶️Web: https://cultivated-change.com
▶️Join My Newsletter: https://bit.ly/2YOag6X
▶️Schedule Garden Consult: https://bit.ly/3BnHs2D
▶️Garden Seed (True Leaf): https://bit.ly/36GOFOw
▶️Micro seed/supplies: https://bit.ly/3mK2a5h
▶️Socials: https://linktr.ee/CultivatedChange
#21days #garden #growyourgreens

Lots of people talking about food shortages at the moment. This should encourage everyone to use WHATEVER space you have and GROW THE EXPENSIVE STUFF. Grow your greens! Let the farmers grow the bulky, cheap, hard to harvest stuff that takes months and lots of space (carrots, potatoes, onions, etc)

A 1 lb bag of seed may last 2 years if you aren't farming and will cost about $10-20 and give you salad for MONTHS OR YEARS.

All these are great and easy to grow in the fall:
-Spinach
-Kales
-Head Lettuce/Lettuce Mix
-Asian Greens (Pak/Bok Choi & Mizunas, etc)
Arugula

Have extra?? Start selling to your neighbors or trade for whatever you don't have (eggs, meat, milk, etc)

Gardening isn't just during the summer. Grow as long as you can!

True Leaf Market seeds: https://bit.ly/36GOFOw

__________________________________

WNC Resources for Your Gardening Needs:
LOTUS Farm & Garden: https://bit.ly/3jmGNa7
Sow True Seed: https://bit.ly/2YMEu6H
______________________

Try Our Micros (WNC):
Home Delivery Signup: https://bit.ly/35C8N3F
WVM: https://bit.ly/3qmYNnc
French Broad: https://bit.ly/2XElGGf
Blue Ridge Market: https://bit.ly/3bM7XFo

______________________

Support Videos Like This:
Become a Patron: https://bit.ly/3yChiZo
Website Donate: https://bit.ly/3aBEMo9
Paypal Direct: https://paypal.me/CultivatedChange
______________________

Supplies:
My Favorite Micro Seeds: https://bit.ly/3nOP9Zl (affiliate link)
My Favorite Garden Seeds: https://bit.ly/36GOFOw
Lights (Flourescent): https://amzn.to/2M7fW5p
Lights (LED): https://amzn.to/2KTThZu
Soil (LOTUS): https://bit.ly/2XBhk2y
Trays: https://bit.ly/37Lnras
Watering Wand: https://amzn.to/3nJsPQj
_____________________

Favorite Micro Seeds:
Sunflower: https://bit.ly/2LoCJty
Wheatgrass: https://bit.ly/3qhyxdG
Radish: https://bit.ly/3oNWARa
Pea Shoot: https://bit.ly/2MZ3GnL
Broccoli: https://bit.ly/2N6e90T
_____________________

▶️Work with me:
https://cultivated-change.com/coaching

▶️Schedule a Virtual Movement Session:
https://cultivatedchange.krew.live/profile
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▶️Thinking About Helping Others Through Coaching?
Primal Health Coaching: https://bit.ly/3hk5gMO
Primal Curriculum Info: https://bit.ly/3x4qPr4
Primal Blue Print: https://bit.ly/35Yt0AA

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▶️PRIMAL GOODIES (10% OFF!!)

USE CODE CULTIVATEDCHANGE FOR 10% AT CHECKOUT
Primal Kitchen (Sauces, Oils, Proteins): https://bit.ly/309IvpP
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▶️Primal Blue Print Keto Reset (No Coach)
Complete Guides and Kitchen Kit: https://bit.ly/3DqI4Wi

With Coach: https://cultivated-change.com/coaching ;)

___________________________________

▶️Support Videos Like This:
Become a Patron: https://bit.ly/3yChiZo
Donate: https://bit.ly/3aBEMo9
Paypal: https://paypal.me/CultivatedChange

_____________________

NOTE: This description contains affiliate links that allow you to find the items mentioned in this video and support the channel at no cost to you. While this channel may earn minimal sums when the viewer uses the links, the viewer is in NO WAY obligated to use these links. Thank you for your support!
Keywords
nutritiongardensaladreliancegrowingseedsgreenslettucesoilfood securitycompostarugula
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