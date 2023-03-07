Rewrite Your Story

You are the author and director of your own story. You are also the director of your own story. You've got the power to cut out the parts of your life that are not working. Like a director edits a movie, you can say "cut." This part of my finances shows that I am spending too much money on fast food. So, I am going to edit that out of my life. You've got to make choices to edit the bad things out of our lives that keep us from living the best lives we can.

