Rewrite Your Story

You are the author and director of your own story. You are also the director of your own story. You've got the power to cut out the parts of your life that are not working. Like a director edits a movie, you can say "cut." This part of my finances shows that I am spending too much money on fast food. So, I am going to edit that out of my life. You've got to make choices to edit the bad things out of our lives that keep us from living the best lives we can.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.