The Puppets of the Antichrist & The Red Horseman of the Apocalypse [28.01.2022]

The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse (often referred to as the Four Horsemen) are figures in Christian religion, first appearing in the Old Testament's prophetic Book of Zechariah and in the Book of Ezekiel, where they are named as punishments from God, and later in the New Testament's final book, Revelation, an apocalypse written by John of Patmos.Revelation 6 tells of a book or scroll in God's right hand that is sealed with seven seals. The Lamb of God/Lion of Judah opens the first four of the seven seals, which summons four beings that ride out on white, red, black, and pale horses.Zechariah describes them as "the ones whom the Lord has sent to patrol the earth," causing it to rest quietly. Ezekiel lists them as "sword, famine, wild beasts, and plague".In John's revelation, the first horseman rides on a white horse, carries a bow, and is given a crown - he rides forward as a figure of Conquest,[1][2] perhaps invoking Pestilence, Christ, or the Antichrist. The second carries a sword and rides a red horse and is the creator of War.[3] The third, a food-merchant riding upon a black horse, symbolizes Famine. He carries The Scales.[4] The fourth and final horse is pale, and upon it rides Death, accompanied by Hades.[5] "They were given authority over a quarter of the earth, to kill with sword, famine, and plague, and by means of the beasts of the earth."[6]Apocalyptic Christianity sometimes interprets the Four Horsemen as a vision of harbingers of the Last Judgment, setting a divine end-time upon the world.[7][8]--'You can only kill me once. I will come back immortal' - Tamara'Your Silence gives Consent" - PlatoThere is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.'- TamaraTamara: I left the music industry and Hollywood to stand for Jesus Christ and fight for Truth.You can only kill me once. I will come back immortal.Tamara Desiree Magdalene @HolySpiritGirl7 · 31. majI put Scripture in my videos for a reason. You are SUPPOSED to read it. And yet, most skip right over it and ask me questions that are IN the Scripture I posted. This is the kind of thing that makes me want to move on and start a website for ppl who are serious about Scripture.WARNING: If you are too sensitive, this channel is not for you. I do not force my beliefs nor faith on anyone. However, this is my rock, not yours. If you find no value in my messages or take offense, nobody is making you stay here. Remember, you found me, not the other way around. If you can't come in peace, don't come at all. God bless.Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua #2Joined May 15, 2021 - 4.91K subscribersRegSledge7Created 7 months ago.18 videos166 subscribers13702 viewsThe owner has disabled comments on this video.RegSledge7341 subscribersJoined Mar 18, 202116,022 viewsComments are turned off.--| Illuminati Programming Repost38 viewsJan 28, 2022RegSledge7422 subscribers