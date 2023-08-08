With the celebration of Christmas, satan is being worshiped!
REVEALING MESSAGE OF GOD, BROUGHT ON TO PROPHET BENJAMIN COUSIJNSEN! ONE CHOSE THESE PAGAN DAYS, IN ORDER TO FEAST AND PARTY LIKE ANIMALS! THE PAGAN TRADITIONS DISTRACT MANKIND FROM THE FULL TRUTH!
Published on Dec 10, 2013
