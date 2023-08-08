Create New Account
With the celebration of Christmas, satan is being worshiped!
Evangelical Endtime Machine
With the celebration of Christmas, satan is being worshiped!

REVEALING MESSAGE OF GOD, BROUGHT ON TO PROPHET BENJAMIN COUSIJNSEN! ONE CHOSE THESE PAGAN DAYS, IN ORDER TO FEAST AND PARTY LIKE ANIMALS! THE PAGAN TRADITIONS DISTRACT MANKIND FROM THE FULL TRUTH!

