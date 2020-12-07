Outdoor Dining? Forbidden! Indoor Big Box Shopping? Encouraged! Insanity!

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The cruel illogic of this latest round of Covid lockdowns has infuriated more and more Americans and exposed the corruption and hypocrisy of the "leaders." While outdoor dining is being forcibly shut down in places like California - with no "science" to back the move up - indoor shopping at big-box stores continues unabated. Small restaurants are going under by the thousands while the powerful and well-connected are reaping record profits. America is being pushed to the breaking point by hypocrite "do as I say not as I do" governors like California's Gavin Newsom and many more. This and more in today's Liberty Report...