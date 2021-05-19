© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exposed, government adverse reaction reporting is deliberately misleading.
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • May 19, 2021
UKC YC: - https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports
17:06 - Media Adverse Reaction Obfuscation
Sources:
************
BBC Article 001: - https://archive.is/69Cq1
Metro Article: - https://cutt.ly/XbBjbsf
Clinical Trial Pfizer: - https://bit.ly/3eOWm9P
News Channel sets up its own Yellow Card Reporting System.
21:29 - CDC Reports Significant Vaccine Mortality Amid Attempts To Mandate Them
17:06 - Media Adverse Reaction Obfuscation
Sources:
************
BBC Article 001: - https://archive.is/69Cq1
Metro Article: - https://cutt.ly/XbBjbsf
Clinical Trial Pfizer: - https://bit.ly/3eOWm9P
News Channel sets up its own Yellow Card Reporting System.
21:29 - CDC Reports Significant Vaccine Mortality Amid Attempts To Mandate Them
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.