NOW! - Massive Shelling of the Northern parts of the Gaza Strip - at these minutes accompanies a major IDF Ground Operation in the Region
NOW - Massive shelling of the northern parts of the Gaza Strip at these minutes accompanies a major IDF ground operation in the region.

ADDING:

🇺🇸🇮🇱 The Biden administration is urging Israel to rethink its plans for a major ground offensive in the Gaza Strip and instead to opt for a more “surgical” operation using aircraft and special operations forces carrying out precise, targeted raids on high-value Hamas targets and infrastructure, according to five U.S. officials familiar with the discussions.

📎 Washington Post

-

🇺🇲🇮🇱🇵🇸 The White House: If removing the hostages from Gaza requires a temporary ceasefire in certain areas, we support it

🇵🇸 🛰️ Elon Musk’s “Internet Demand for Gaza” hashtag is number one in Britain.

People are demanding that Elon Musk help with the launch of Internet communications, as he did in his time in Ukraine.

🇮🇱🇵🇸 Israeli tanks move towards the Gaza Strip near the city of Beit Hanoun - Sky News Arabia

🇮🇱🇵🇸 Two Israeli Officials have told Axios that the decision to Expand Ground Operations in the Gaza Strip was made last night by the Israeli War Cabinet alongside Prime Minister Netanyahu following reports from Diplomats that Hostage Negotiations in Qatar had reached a Stalemate.


