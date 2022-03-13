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LIVE: Ukraine's Secret Pentagon Bioweapon Labs Exposed, Trump HHS Alexander Says Covid is Fake Virus
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140 views • March 13, 2022
Friday on the Stew Peters Show, Dr. Jane Ruby exposes how the Biden Regime has forced the military to take the bioweapon and the lies of CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.
Dr. Paul E. Alexander, former Covid advisor for the Trump Administration, shares an on-the-ground report about the freedom trucker convoy traversing the DC beltway.
George Webb details the vindicating truth about the Ukrainian bioweapon labs the U.S. funding behind them.
Bishop Mark Grenon, missionary and founder of Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, shares his Miracle Mineral Supplement, aka chlorine dioxide, and how it may be able to cure almost any disease.
Visit Bishop Mark Grenon's Give Send Go to support him and his family while he sits in a Columbian prison: https://www.givesendgo.com/G26YV
And, Peymon Mottahedeh, founder of Freedom Law School, details why no one should be paying taxes toward the production of killer shots, war in Ukraine, abortions and corrupt school boards.
Visit LiveFreeNow.org to find more information on the legal loopholes, federal documents, and strategies for avoiding income tax.
Dr. Paul E. Alexander, former Covid advisor for the Trump Administration, shares an on-the-ground report about the freedom trucker convoy traversing the DC beltway.
George Webb details the vindicating truth about the Ukrainian bioweapon labs the U.S. funding behind them.
Bishop Mark Grenon, missionary and founder of Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, shares his Miracle Mineral Supplement, aka chlorine dioxide, and how it may be able to cure almost any disease.
Visit Bishop Mark Grenon's Give Send Go to support him and his family while he sits in a Columbian prison: https://www.givesendgo.com/G26YV
And, Peymon Mottahedeh, founder of Freedom Law School, details why no one should be paying taxes toward the production of killer shots, war in Ukraine, abortions and corrupt school boards.
Visit LiveFreeNow.org to find more information on the legal loopholes, federal documents, and strategies for avoiding income tax.
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