© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MaGrav: "Beam me up Scotty" /// "Me Teletransporte Scotty" (Legendado em Português)
Follow
0
Share
Report
12 views • April 03, 2022
Extraído do 418 Workshop de Buscadores de Conhecimento / Do original começa em 01hr 06mins e termina em 01hr 31mins - Este vídeo foi compartilhado no Ensinamento Brasileiro do dia 11 de Fevereiro de 2022
__________________
Excerpt from the 418 Knowledge Seekers Workshop / From the original video it starts at the mark of 01hr 06mins and it ends at 01hr 31mins - This video was shared on the Friday Teaching of February 11, 2022.
_________________________
Conheça a Nova Ciência do Plasma, desenvolvida pelo Físico Nuclear M. T. Keshe, através do Ethos da Fundação Keshe.
Saiba mais!
• Site da Fundação Keshe
https://keshe.foundation/
• Grupo Telegram Oficial do Brasil
https://t.me/keshe_brasil
• Perfil da Comunidade Brasileira da Fundação Keshe no Instagram:
https://instagram.com/keshebrasil?utm...
• Canal YouTube da Fundação Keshe
https://bit.ly/YouTube_KFSSI
• Wiki da Fundação Keshe
https://en.kfwiki.org - inglês
• Grupo Oficial no Facebook
Keshe Foundation Língua Portuguesa ( KFSSI)
https://bit.ly/FB_GrupoKeshePT
• Perfil da Comunidade Brasileira da Fundação Keshe no TikTok:
http://tiktok.com/@keshebrasil
__________________
Excerpt from the 418 Knowledge Seekers Workshop / From the original video it starts at the mark of 01hr 06mins and it ends at 01hr 31mins - This video was shared on the Friday Teaching of February 11, 2022.
_________________________
Conheça a Nova Ciência do Plasma, desenvolvida pelo Físico Nuclear M. T. Keshe, através do Ethos da Fundação Keshe.
Saiba mais!
• Site da Fundação Keshe
https://keshe.foundation/
• Grupo Telegram Oficial do Brasil
https://t.me/keshe_brasil
• Perfil da Comunidade Brasileira da Fundação Keshe no Instagram:
https://instagram.com/keshebrasil?utm...
• Canal YouTube da Fundação Keshe
https://bit.ly/YouTube_KFSSI
• Wiki da Fundação Keshe
https://en.kfwiki.org - inglês
• Grupo Oficial no Facebook
Keshe Foundation Língua Portuguesa ( KFSSI)
https://bit.ly/FB_GrupoKeshePT
• Perfil da Comunidade Brasileira da Fundação Keshe no TikTok:
http://tiktok.com/@keshebrasil
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.