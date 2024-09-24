BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Storm of Disclosure: Unveiling the Truth Behind the Scenes
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
John Michael Chambers discusses the era of disclosure, revealing shocking information about high-profile figures and global events.


From Hollywood to politics, the military tribunals being conducted in secret, and President Trump's calculated silence, Chambers emphasizes the importance of staying informed and united in truth.


With over 400,000 sealed indictments, global operations, and military legal actions, the storm is upon us. Sign up for daily intel updates and stay empowered to navigate these turbulent times at stormisuponus.com. Victory is ours.


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


Global Defense War

stormisuponus.com


Protect your assets with Silver & Gold Economist Kirk Elliott

https://www.kepm.com/jmc

