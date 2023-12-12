Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What Israel Doesn’t Want You To Know About Hamas’ Captives With Susan Abulhawa (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1917 Subscribers
35 views
Published Yesterday

Mirrored from YouTube channel Katie Halper at:-

https://youtu.be/hsC_zlIDhb0?si=LMuzn_va0K3Y4pij

12 Dec 2023

Watch the full conversation with Susan about Hamas here: https://www.patreon.com/posts/writer-...


Palestinian-American writer Susan Abulhawa joins Katie to discuss the terrorist label Hamas has received, and who the true terrorist are.


Susan Abulhawa is a Palestinian American writer and human rights activist. She is the author of Mornings in Jenin, which was translated into 32 languages and sold more than a million copies, The Blue Between Sky And Water and Against the Loveless World. She is the founder of Playgrounds for Palestine and the executive director of Palestine Writes (https://palestinewrites.org/).



***Please support The Katie Halper Show ***

For bonus content, exclusive interviews, to support independent media & to help make this program possible, please join us on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/thekatiehalpe...


Get your Katie Halper Show Merch here! https://katiehalper.myspreadshop.com/all


Follow Katie on Twitter: @kthalps


Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket