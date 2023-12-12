What Israel Doesn’t Want You To Know About Hamas’ Captives With Susan Abulhawa (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Katie Halper at:-

https://youtu.be/hsC_zlIDhb0?si=LMuzn_va0K3Y4pij

12 Dec 2023

Watch the full conversation with Susan about Hamas here: https://www.patreon.com/posts/writer-...





Palestinian-American writer Susan Abulhawa joins Katie to discuss the terrorist label Hamas has received, and who the true terrorist are.





Susan Abulhawa is a Palestinian American writer and human rights activist. She is the author of Mornings in Jenin, which was translated into 32 languages and sold more than a million copies, The Blue Between Sky And Water and Against the Loveless World. She is the founder of Playgrounds for Palestine and the executive director of Palestine Writes (https://palestinewrites.org/).









***Please support The Katie Halper Show ***

For bonus content, exclusive interviews, to support independent media & to help make this program possible, please join us on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/thekatiehalpe...





Get your Katie Halper Show Merch here! https://katiehalper.myspreadshop.com/all





Follow Katie on Twitter: @kthalps



