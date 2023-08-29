Ordination Service

March 4th, 2018

Pastor Dean Odle ordinates Ted Nienstedt to the five-fold ministry, and we officially bless Pastor Ted to start Fire & Grace Church in Raleigh NC. Raleigh NC will have a new church that focuses on the Biblical gospel of Jesus Christ (faith in His atoning death on the cross and bodily resurrection) as the ONLY WAY to be right with God and escape eternal damnation. It will be a church that emphasizes the Divine inspiration of the Bible, repentance from sin, being a disciple of Jesus Christ, a literal heaven and a literal hell, that Jesus is the fullness of the Godhead bodily, the gifts of the Holy Spirit, deliverance from demons, healing, end-time Bible prophecy, Biblical church government, and God's flat earth and cosmology.