WATER 🧠💦 HAS MEMORY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Water is obviously not what we have been taught… it has memory 🧠💦
Could this be the true reason they fluoridate the water ☠️
Or maybe why they dont want the ancient glaciers melting 🧊🔥💡
Would love to hear what you think in the comments below my dudes 👊🏼😎
Source: https://x.com/No_Curve/status/1855289396708118784
Thumbnail: http://themindunleashed.org/2013/07/new-research-supports-theory-that-water.html
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://worldofbuzz.com/kkm-drinking-too-much-water-could-cause-death-public-should-only-drink-6-8-glasses-a-day/