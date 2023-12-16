Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Incoming false flag against Poland. Preemptive programming. Alien seeds. Doomsday prepping
channel image
Henrik Wallin - All knowledge
111 Subscribers
29 views
Published Saturday

#propaganda #preemptiveprogramming #geopolitics #Ukraine #DunningKruger


Stormy video, strong texts, strange images and stratospheric links

https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/incoming-false-flag-against-poland

And my cat talking to the other cats on the train yesterday from the grave (she died almost a decade ago).


Keywords
propagandaukrainepolandadvertisinggeopoliticspreemptive programmingdunning kruger

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket