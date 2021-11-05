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05.11.2021 Химические осадки после "тумана" в Московской области / Chemical precipitation after the "fog" in the Moscow region
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128 views • November 07, 2021
Раньше я видел такое только на фотографиях и видео людей, которые не один год уже занимаются и следят за этими "явлениями", но вот сегодня я лично увидел всё это всего в нескольких шагах у себя под ногами...
Все это упало возле моего дома.
Previously, I saw this only in photo and videos of people who have been studying and watching these "phenomena" for more than one year, but today I personally saw all this just a few steps under my feet...
All this fell near my house.
Все это упало возле моего дома.
Previously, I saw this only in photo and videos of people who have been studying and watching these "phenomena" for more than one year, but today I personally saw all this just a few steps under my feet...
All this fell near my house.
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