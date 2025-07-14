PAUL ENGLISH LIVE #095 · John Hamer: From IT To Conspiracy Theorist

In this lively episode, we welcome author John Hamer to discuss his journey from working in IT to becoming a prolific writer of conspiracy analysis and historical revisionism. John shares insights into his writing process and the motivation behind his shift to novel writing, aiming to reach a broader audience with truth-laden fiction. We delve into the intricacies of the banking system, the concept of usury, and the historical context of financial manipulation, referencing figures like Sir Frederick Soddy. The conversation also touches on the challenges of conveying complex truths in a world dominated by short attention spans and AI technology.



We also explore the cultural and political landscape, with humorous takes on current events and societal norms. From the comedic musings of Rod Liddle on Glastonbury to the serious implications of unchecked immigration, the episode covers a wide array of topics. We discuss the role of humor in addressing societal issues and the potential for grassroots movements to challenge the status quo. The episode concludes with reflections on the current political climate, the potential for societal change, and the importance of maintaining optimism in the face of adversity.



