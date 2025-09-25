Natural Family Strong – J. R. Harrison

J.R. Harrison, founder of Natural Family Foundation, joins Eileen to talk about his mission to make Mother’s Day to Father’s Day, the “Natural Family” month and explains why it is critical to celebrate the family unit as God created it.





After 38 years as an Executive Recruiter, and coming from a broken family, he saw a need to get involved but didn’t know what God was calling him to do.





After ten years of frustration and banging his head against the wall, his mission is picking up steam across the country.





NBC news recently reported on the Ohio Republicans introduceing a bill to make “Natural Family” month a State holiday.





