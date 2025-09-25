BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Natural Family Strong – J. R. Harrison
Blue Water Healthy Living
Blue Water Healthy Living
3 views • 1 day ago

J.R. Harrison, founder of Natural Family Foundation, joins Eileen to talk about his mission to make Mother’s Day to Father’s Day, the “Natural Family” month and explains why it is critical to celebrate the family unit as God created it.


After 38 years as an Executive Recruiter, and coming from a broken family, he saw a need to get involved but didn’t know what God was calling him to do.


After ten years of frustration and banging his head against the wall, his mission is picking up steam across the country.


NBC news recently reported on the Ohio Republicans introduceing a bill to make “Natural Family” month a State holiday.


https://www.nbcnews.com/nbc-out/out-politics-and-policy/ohio-republicans-introduce-natural-family-month-bill-lgbtq-families-rcna207354


Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.

eileen teschblue water healthy livinggbs mediabwhlport huron michiganmichigan new media
