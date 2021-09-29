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TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd Hr. "Biden's fails, Truth and Sandy Hook's case arises" Sept 27.
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74 views • September 29, 2021
VIIP = Very Important Informational Program - on current cor*na craze, Protecting your rights, and on the major Sandy Hook/Remington Court case.
Scott has great info on enforcing everyone's unalienable rights in these crazy times. Share this with everyone with a brain...
Featuring Jim's unique standing entry into the major Sandy Hook / Remington insurance fraud case $33 Millions! .
And, Be sure to watch at end 56:35 to end about EcoHealth's cor-hoax!!!
This 2018 Evidence exposes the planned horrible hoax happening everywhere....
Scott has great info on enforcing everyone's unalienable rights in these crazy times. Share this with everyone with a brain...
Featuring Jim's unique standing entry into the major Sandy Hook / Remington insurance fraud case $33 Millions! .
And, Be sure to watch at end 56:35 to end about EcoHealth's cor-hoax!!!
This 2018 Evidence exposes the planned horrible hoax happening everywhere....
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